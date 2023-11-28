After being confronted by a Black man who accused her of spitting near his daughter, Karen let her Klan robe slip… The post ‘F****** Black People!’: Karen Gets Racist After Spitting At Pro-Palestine Demonstrators appeared first on NewsOne.
Bryant believe that Andrews 'went out of her way' to cover the allegations about Charlotte Horner guard Brandon Miller during the NBA Draft.
Following a string of sexual assault accusations and lawsuits, Sean “Diddy” Combs is temporarily stepping down as chairman of REVOLT TV. In a TMZ exclusive, sources say that the embattled music mogul made this difficult decision last week. Combs’ goal in this decision was to not allow the recent accusations get in the way of the 10-year-old […]
French superstar Victor Wembanyama's 7-foot-4 frame and fluid play have already earned him accolades including becoming the first pick of the San Antonio Spurs in this year's NBA draft.