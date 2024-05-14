Yellow Cup Weekend @ Warehouse Live Midtown | June 8

- Date/time: Jun 8
- Venue: Warehouse Live Midtown
- Address: 2600 Travis St, Houston, TX, 77006
- Web: https://posh.vip/e/yellow-cup-weekend-htx-2
Bring a friend, catch a vibe!
Typical etiquette for house parties is to write your name on a cup so everyone knows it’s yours. We took it up a notch and decided to ditch just a Sharpie and added decorating your cup. When guests arrive they can choose from stickers and markers to personalize their cup and sign other cups as well.
Yellow Cup Weekend is where cultures collide. From the fashion to the countries of origin, Yellow Cup Weekend is the place where the diversity of our region truly shines. The musical experience includes 6 genres that represent the cultural diversity of our guests — AFROBEATS, HIP-HOP, R&B, SOCA, AND TRAP MUSIC
21+ event only
No tickets will be available at the door, so be sure to grab yours today and we’ll see you there!
