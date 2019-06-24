Wu-Tang Clan: Enter Da Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) 25th Anniversary

97.9 The Box welcomes Wu-Tang Clan on their 25th Anniversary tour on October 6th at Smart Financial Centre celebrating their iconic debut album Enter The Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers.

The Box has arranged a special offer for two tickets for $97.90 up close in the orchestra or just $36 a ticket for seats in the Loge. The show features founding members RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, Cappadonna and Young Dirty Bastard son of Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

