Wu-Tang Clan: Enter Da Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) 25th Anniversary

- Date/time: October 6th, 7:30pm to 11:30pm
- Venue: Smart Financial Centre
- Address: 18111 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land, Texas, 77479
- Web: More Info
97.9 The Box welcomes Wu-Tang Clan on their 25th Anniversary tour on October 6th at Smart Financial Centre celebrating their iconic debut album Enter The Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers.
The Box has arranged a special offer for two tickets for $97.90 up close in the orchestra or just $36 a ticket for seats in the Loge. The show features founding members RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, Cappadonna and Young Dirty Bastard son of Ol’ Dirty Bastard.
