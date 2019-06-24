Back To Events

Wu-Tang Clan: Enter Da Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) 25th Anniversary

Add to Calendar
Wu-Tang Clan 25th Anniversary Show Houston
  • Date/time: October 6th, 7:30pm to 11:30pm
  • Venue: Smart Financial Centre
  • Address: 18111 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land, Texas, 77479
  • Web: More Info

97.9 The Box welcomes Wu-Tang Clan on their 25th Anniversary tour on October 6th at Smart Financial  Centre celebrating their iconic debut album Enter The Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers.

The Box has arranged a special offer for two tickets for $97.90 up close in the orchestra or just $36 a ticket for seats in the Loge. The show features founding members RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, Cappadonna and Young Dirty Bastard son of Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Will Smith’s Bel-Air Athletics Collection Has Just Arrived…
 5 hours ago
10.01.19
Gucci Mane Announces New Album & Campaign With…
 6 hours ago
10.01.19
DaBaby Gets Right With The Roots & Stunna…
 7 hours ago
10.01.19
Angela Lansbury Hilariously Reacts To Hearing Reggae Song…
 7 hours ago
10.01.19
Shaq Gets At Damian Lillard In Diss Track,…
 7 hours ago
10.01.19
Uncle Luke Says NFL Made Jay-Z Their Token…
 10 hours ago
10.01.19
Angela Bassett Looked BANG-ing At The Missoni Book…
 13 hours ago
10.01.19
Candles
Report: Louie Rankin, “Ox” From Belly, “Teddy Brukshot”…
 23 hours ago
09.30.19
Grand Closing: Forever 21 Files For Bankruptcy
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Female Fan of DaBaby Knocked Out By Security…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Kanye West To Only Do Gospel Music, ‘Jesus…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Adult Video News Awards At The Hard Rock - Show
Too Short Becomes First Time Dad At 53
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Cardi B Turns Heads With Flower Ninja Outfit…
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Eva Marcille, Husband Michael Sterling Welcome Baby Boy…
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Hip-Hop Legend Jimmy Spicer Has Passed Away At…
 2 days ago
10.01.19
Snoop Dogg Mourns The Loss Of His 10-Day-Old…
 4 days ago
09.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close