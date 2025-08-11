Uplift Her: Women’s Wellness Day | Saturday, Sept. 27

- Date/time: Sep 27
- Venue: Community Collective
- Address: 12401 S. Post Oak Rd, Houton, Texas
- Web: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/houston-uplift-her-womens-wellness-day-tickets-1111937989459
Come join us at The Community Colllective for a day dedicated to empowering and uplifting women. This in-person event will feature inspiring speakers, interactive workshops, and opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals. Whether you’re looking to focus on physical health, mental well-being, or simply want to be surrounded by positive energy, this event is for you!
Don’t miss out on this chance to prioritize self-care, growth, and community. Mark your calendars and get ready for a day full of empowerment and inspiration. We can’t wait to see you there!
