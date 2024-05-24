Listen Live
Universoul Circus Extends Houston Shows to July 21

The UniverSoul Circus is a single ring circus, established in 1994 by Cedric Walker, an African-American man who had a vision of creating a circus with a large percentage of people of color performing.

