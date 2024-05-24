Universoul Circus Extends Houston Shows to July 21

- Date/time: Jun 13, 12:00am to Jul 21, 12:00am
- Venue: Butler Stadium
- Address: 13755 S Main St, Houston, Texas
- Web: https://www.universoulcircus.com/houston
The UniverSoul Circus is a single ring circus, established in 1994 by Cedric Walker, an African-American man who had a vision of creating a circus with a large percentage of people of color performing.
