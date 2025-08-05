UNCF South Texas: Walk for Education | September 13, 2025

- Date/time: Sep 13
- Venue: Tom Bass Regional Park
- Address: Section 1 | 3452 Fellow Road, Houston, Texas, 77047
- Web: https://give.uncf.org/site/TR/NationalWalk/General?pg=entry&fr_id=3152
Get ready, South Texas — the Houston Walk/Bike/Run for Education is back, and you’re invited to be part of the movement!
Join UNCF as we team up to empower the next generation of leaders, trailblazers, and changemakers. Every step, stride, and pedal helps fuel dreams and fund education.
Bring your family, rally your friends, and grab your coworkers — it’s time to celebrate, move, and make a difference.
-
The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend
-
22 FREE & Fun Labor Day Weekend Events for the Family
-
Win $250 PLUS Breezy Bowl Tickets!!
-
Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame
-
FBI Releases First Ever "HOUSTON MOST WANTED" List
-
G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero
-
Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}
-
Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!