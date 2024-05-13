Seize the Day with Newsies at Theatre Under The Stars | May 21 – June 2

- Date/time: May 21 to Jun 2
- Venue: The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
- Address: 800 Bagby, Suite 200, Houston, TX, 77002
They delivered the papers, and then they made the headlines… Now is the time to seize the day and get your tickets to Newsies, the smash-hit, crowd-pleasing, Tony Award-winning musical in a brand-new production by Theatre Under The Stars.
Newsies is an extraordinary story, inspired by actual events. When a band of underdogs became unlikely heroes and stood up to the most powerful men in New York, it shook the world. It’s an energetic tale about fighting for what’s right… and staying true to who you are.
-
Should He Be Fired? Teacher Under Fire After Posting 'Inappropriate' Classroom Video [WATCH]
-
[VIDEO] Pastor Keion Henderson Responds to Backlash Following Viral Video
-
Drake Punched By Lil' Wayne In The Face
-
Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home
-
Man Accused In Murder of Ex-Girlfriend, Shootout with Police Arrested After SWAT Standoff
-
Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}
-
Treat Mom Like a Queen with Dinner at FRNDS Restaurant PLUS Passes to The Ladies R&B Kickback
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!