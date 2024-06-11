Tribeville with Davido, Wande Coal, Young Jonn + More Coming July 5th

- Date/time: Jul 5
- Venue: White Oak Lawn
- Phone: (713) 237-0370
- Address: 2915 N Main St, Houston, Texas, 77009
- Web: https://www.tribeville.com/
Tribeville is a Music that celebrates Black Music and art from Around the World. Identifying them as “ONE Tribe”,Tribeville curates music stages with artists from various genres such as Afrobeat, Soca, Dancehall, Amapiano and More.
