Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Tribeville with Davido, Wande Coal, Young Jonn + More Coming July 5th

Add to Calendar
Tribeville
Tribeville

Source: Tribeville / Tribeville

Tribeville is a Music that celebrates Black Music and art from Around the World. Identifying them as “ONE Tribe”,Tribeville curates music stages with artists from various genres such as Afrobeat, Soca, Dancehall, Amapiano and More.

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Photos
Trending

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close