Back To Events

Tribeville ‘ONE TRIBE’ Music Concert – April 29 in Houston

Add to Calendar
Tribeville is a Music Concert series that celebrates Black Music from across the world. Identifying them as "ONE TRIBE" The maiden edition which takes place on April 29th in Houston.
  • Date/time: April 29th
  • Venue: NRG Arena
  • Phone: (832) 667-1400
  • Address: 1 NRG Pkwy, Houston, Texas, 77054
  • Web: More Info
Tribeville is a Music Concert series that celebrates Black Music from across the world. Identifying them as "ONE TRIBE" The maiden edition which takes place on April 29th in Houston.

Source: General / Radio One

Tribeville is a Music Concert series that celebrates Black Music from across the world. Identifying them as “ONE TRIBE” The maiden edition which takes place on April 29th in Houston.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Houston being one of the most significant cities for Black Americans and immigrants in general makes this maiden edition very special.

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Photos
Trending
Close