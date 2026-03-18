Tour de Houston Returns April 12 With Scenic Rides For All Levels

Houston is gearing up for one of its most anticipated outdoor events as the 19th Annual Tour de Houston, presented by Apache Corporation, rolls back into the city. Known as Houston’s premier bike ride, the event brings together cyclists of all experience levels for a day of fitness, community, and giving back.

Set for Sunday, April 12, riders will take off from Avenida Plaza and Discovery Green, right in the heart of downtown. Participants can choose from three ride options including a 10 mile family friendly route, a 20 mile intermediate ride, or a 45 mile training ride designed for those preparing for the MS 150. Whether you are riding with family or pushing your endurance, there is a course built for you.

Beyond the ride itself, Tour de Houston continues to make a lasting impact on the city. Proceeds from the event benefit the Houston Parks and Recreation Department through its Re Plant Houston program, which focuses on reforestation efforts across the city. Every mile ridden helps contribute to a greener and healthier Houston.

So if you are looking for a way to stay active, connect with the community, and support a meaningful cause, get ready to roll. The Tour de Houston is more than just a ride, it is a movement that keeps the city moving forward.