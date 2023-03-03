Theater Under The Stars Presents ‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’ Apr. 4 – 16

- Date/time: April 4th to April 16th
- Venue: The Hobby Center
- Phone: (713) 315-2525
- Address: 800 Bagby St, Houston, Texas, 77002
- Web: More Info
Fabulously fun and international award-winning Legally Blonde – The Musical is the ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and STILL the smartest person in the room.
This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde – The Musical warms the heart by proving that self-discovery can be way too much fun and hilarious to boot.
-
'Law & Order' Star Richard Belzer Passes Away at 78
-
50 Cent Makes $165,000 Purchase At Houston Rodeo Wine Auction
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
911 Operator Hangs Up On Child While Mother Dies *Audio*!!!
-
Hennessy Presents: Win Tickets to VIP Advanced Screening of 'Creed III'
-
HUSTLE TOWN: Crawfish + Hip-Hop Festival - Saturday Feb 25
-
BMW Black Heritage Night Sweepstakes: Win VIP Tickets!
-
Beware: The Upheaval Of All Side Chicks