The WV Drive-In Worship and Movie Nights is back!

Windsor Village UMC Drive-In Worship
  • Date/time: November 14th to November 15th
  • Address: 6011 W Orem Dr., Houston, Texas, 77085

SAT | NOV 14 | 6 PM
SUN| NOV 15 | 8 AM, 10 AM & 12 PM

Get ready for our WV Family Worship Weekend complete with our Drive-In Worship, Communion, A Powerful Word and 2 FREE Movie Nights:

SAT: Couples’ Movie Night | Just Wright
SUN: Family Movie Night | Remember the Titans

Mark your calendars, tell all of your family, friends, neighbors and coworkers and meet us at The KBC….this will be another experience you don’t want to miss! We look forward to partying with you all weekend at our Final WV Drive-In Worship & Movie Night! The address is 6011 W Orem Dr, Houston, TX 77085.

 

kingdombuilders.com/calendar

