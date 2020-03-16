Back To Events

The Windsor Village Church Family Presents: “The Commissioned Reunion Tour”

Add to Calendar
The Windsor Village Church Family presents, “The Commissioned Reunion Tour”
  • Date/time: April 12th
  • Venue: The Kingdom Builders Center
  • Phone: (713) 723-8187
  • Address: 6011 W. Orem Dr., Houston, TX, 77085
  • Web: More Info

The Windsor Village Church Family presents, “The Commissioned Reunion Tour”, Sunday April 12th, 7:30 PM at The Kingdom Builders Center 6011 W. Orem Dr.

It’s an ALL WHITE praise party featuring Grammy nominated gospel sensation, Commissioned featuring Fred Hammond and Marvin Sapp!
General Admission is $30 and Preferred Seating is $75.

Tickets can be purchased on www.kingdombuilders.com 

This Tour is sponsored by the Windsor Village Church Family
It all goes down, April 12th, 7:30 PM at The KBC. See you there!

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kenneth Petty Asks Judge For Internet Access After…
 3 hours ago
03.16.20
Nike Closing All U.S. Stores Because Of Coronavirus
 1 day ago
03.15.20
10 items
Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover Drops Surprise Collection…
 2 days ago
03.15.20
6 items
Megan Thee Stallion Has Her Stiletto On Our…
 3 days ago
03.14.20
2 Chainz Responds To Instagram Comment Controversy, “We…
 3 days ago
03.13.20
These Vintage Pics Of Angela Bassett Are Proof…
 3 days ago
03.13.20
Jay-Z Explains Decision To Work With The NFL…
 3 days ago
03.13.20
Willow Smith Shaves Her Head During Performance Art…
 3 days ago
03.13.20
15 items
Jay Electronica Finally Drops That Debut Album, ‘A…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
‘Insecure’ Drops Hilarious Season 4 Trailer [VIDEO]
 4 days ago
03.12.20
Live Nation Entertainment company logo seen displayed on a
Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concert Tours…
 4 days ago
03.12.20
New Jersey 7-Eleven Owner Arrested For Selling Homemade…
 4 days ago
03.12.20
Chick-Fil-A Begins Selling Their Signature Sauces In Limited…
 4 days ago
03.12.20
Cardi B Is Definitely Nervous About The Coronavirus…
 4 days ago
03.12.20
Living My Best Life! Millennials Are Booking Flights…
 5 days ago
03.12.20
Our Favorite #FlipTheSwitch Challenges From TikTok
 5 days ago
03.11.20
Photos
Close