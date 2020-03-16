- Date/time: April 12th
- Venue: The Kingdom Builders Center
- Phone: (713) 723-8187
- Address: 6011 W. Orem Dr., Houston, TX, 77085
- Web: More Info
The Windsor Village Church Family presents, “The Commissioned Reunion Tour”, Sunday April 12th, 7:30 PM at The Kingdom Builders Center 6011 W. Orem Dr.
It’s an ALL WHITE praise party featuring Grammy nominated gospel sensation, Commissioned featuring Fred Hammond and Marvin Sapp!
General Admission is $30 and Preferred Seating is $75.
Tickets can be purchased on www.kingdombuilders.com
This Tour is sponsored by the Windsor Village Church Family
It all goes down, April 12th, 7:30 PM at The KBC. See you there!
