The Windsor Village Church Family presents, “The Commissioned Reunion Tour”, Sunday April 12th, 7:30 PM at The Kingdom Builders Center 6011 W. Orem Dr.

It’s an ALL WHITE praise party featuring Grammy nominated gospel sensation, Commissioned featuring Fred Hammond and Marvin Sapp!

General Admission is $30 and Preferred Seating is $75.

Tickets can be purchased on www.kingdombuilders.com

This Tour is sponsored by the Windsor Village Church Family

It all goes down, April 12th, 7:30 PM at The KBC. See you there!

