The Ugly X-Mas Sweater Musical, Presented by Theatre Under the Stars

- Date/time: Nov 28 to Dec 24
- Venue: The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
- Address: 800 Bagby Street, Suite 200, Hosuton, TX, 77002
- Web: https://www.tuts.com/shows/the-ugly-x-mas-sweater-musical
“The Office” Meets “Project Runway”
The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical is a brand new laugh-out-loud, interactive, hysterically funny musical. This is a not so everyday story about a large company that is being bought out by an international conglomerate. For employees to save their jobs, they must come up with the best Ugly Xmas Sweater ever made.
Blending the comedy of “The Office” with the competitive spirit of “Project Runway” and “Pose.”
Includes tons of your favorite Christmas songs and you can absolutely sing along! Make sure you wear your favorite ugly Christmas sweater!
Take the family to Cinderella. Take your favorite grown-ups to this great musical.
Get Your Tickets Now!
