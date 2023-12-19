Listen Live
Back To Events

The Ugly X-Mas Sweater Musical, Presented by Theatre Under the Stars

Add to Calendar
Theatre Under the Stars Ugly XMas Sweater
Theatre Under the Stars Ugly XMas Sweater

Source: Theatre Under the Stars / General

“The Office” Meets “Project Runway”

The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical is a brand new laugh-out-loud, interactive, hysterically funny musical.  This is a not so everyday story about a large company that is being bought out by an international conglomerate. For employees to save their jobs, they must come up with the best Ugly Xmas Sweater ever made.

Blending the comedy of “The Office” with the competitive spirit of “Project Runway” and “Pose.”

Includes tons of your favorite Christmas songs and you can absolutely sing along! Make sure you wear your favorite ugly Christmas sweater!

Take the family to Cinderella.  Take your favorite grown-ups to this great musical.

Get Your Tickets Now!

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Photos
Trending

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close