The Tony Award Winning Classic ‘Rent’ Is Coming To Houston May 16 – 28

Rent
  • Date/time: May 16th to May 28th
  • Venue: Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
  • Phone: (713) 558-8887
  • Address: 800 Bagby St, Houston, Texas, 77002
  • Web: More Info

PROUDLY PRODUCED BY THEATRE UNDER THE STARS – ONLY IN HOUSTON!

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, a magnificent and sensational musical that has captured the hearts of millions of theatre fans around the world. Created for you by Theatre Under The Stars, this brand new production will inspire you, chill you, warm you, and leave you wanting more. A glorious production only at Theatre Under The Stars.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

