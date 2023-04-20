The Tony Award Winning Classic ‘Rent’ Is Coming To Houston May 16 – 28

- Date/time: May 16th to May 28th
- Venue: Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
- Phone: (713) 558-8887
- Address: 800 Bagby St, Houston, Texas, 77002
- Web: More Info
PROUDLY PRODUCED BY THEATRE UNDER THE STARS – ONLY IN HOUSTON!
Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, a magnificent and sensational musical that has captured the hearts of millions of theatre fans around the world. Created for you by Theatre Under The Stars, this brand new production will inspire you, chill you, warm you, and leave you wanting more. A glorious production only at Theatre Under The Stars.
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Win Tickets To See Lil Baby's 'It's Only Us' Tour July 26
-
Win $250 Cash with The 97.9 CASHOUT Contest
-
Beware: The Upheaval Of All Side Chicks
-
Megan Thee Stallion Breaks The Internet With Her Latest IG Post
-
Keyshia Cole Confirms Split From Hubby Daniel Gibson: ‘We Co-Parent’
-
Kim All Mighty! Lil Kim Goes For Wendy William’s Jugular On Twitter!
-
10 Celebrities Caught With Transgender Women [PHOTOS]