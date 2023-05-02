‘That’s My Jam’ R+B Experience at The Address

- Date/time: May 3rd, 4:00pm to May 31st, 9:00pm
- Venue: The Address
- Phone: (713) 395-2724
- Address: 3333 Raleigh, Houston, Texas, 77021
- Web: More Info
Wine, dine and unwind at The Address Wednesdays! Enjoy An R&B Experience, complete with great food, music and more. EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY 4-9PM!
