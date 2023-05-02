Back To Events

‘That’s My Jam’ R+B Experience at The Address

Add to Calendar
That's My Jam
  • Date/time: May 3rd, 4:00pm to May 31st, 9:00pm
  • Venue: The Address
  • Phone: (713) 395-2724
  • Address: 3333 Raleigh, Houston, Texas, 77021
  • Web: More Info
That's My Jam

Source: Radio One / General

Wine, dine and unwind at The Address Wednesdays! Enjoy An R&B Experience, complete with great food, music and more. EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY 4-9PM!

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Photos
Trending
Close