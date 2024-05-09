Texas Black Expo Summer Celebration 2024 | May 17 & 18, 2024

Join us for the Texas Black Expo’s prestigious 21st Annual Corporate Awards Luncheon featuring NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, set to be held on Friday, May 17, 2024, at the luxurious JW Marriott in the heart of Houston’s vibrant Galleria area. Esteemed as one of the most eagerly awaited events of the year, this luncheon attracts the crème de la crème of Texas’s business sphere, including top executives, corporate influencers, and community leaders.

Experience an unparalleled networking opportunity amidst a backdrop of opulence and sophistication, as you connect with industry trailblazers and forge meaningful connections that could shape the trajectory of your career or business.

Then join us again on Saturday for a slate of events for the entire family that you do not want to miss!!

REGISTER NOW For Corporate Awards Luncheon

Reserve Your Spot for Saturday!