Southside Sporting Club ‘Big Game Watch Party’ Sunday Feb 12

Hosted by Good Morning H-Town, this Sunday Feb. 12h, Keisha Nicole, J-Man and Jessica Jeans will be at Southside Sporting Club, YOUR destination for all the Big Game fun coming this Sunday.

20,000+ Square ft. venue with over 75+ HD TV’s, Spacious Seating, Indoor/Outdoor dining areas, food, drink, and prize giveaways, and MORE

CLICK HERE FOR RESERVATIONS/MORE TICKETS

Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are highly recommended.

$20 Entry Fee.