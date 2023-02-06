Southside Sporting Club ‘Big Game Watch Party’ Sunday Feb 12

- Date/time: February 12th
- Venue: Southside Sporting Club
- Phone: (832) 243-6297
- Address: Houston, Texas, 77477
- Web: More Info
Hosted by Good Morning H-Town, this Sunday Feb. 12h, Keisha Nicole, J-Man and Jessica Jeans will be at Southside Sporting Club, YOUR destination for all the Big Game fun coming this Sunday.
20,000+ Square ft. venue with over 75+ HD TV’s, Spacious Seating, Indoor/Outdoor dining areas, food, drink, and prize giveaways, and MORE
CLICK HERE FOR RESERVATIONS/MORE TICKETS
Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are highly recommended.
$20 Entry Fee.