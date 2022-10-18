On Air

  • Date/time: October 23rd, 12:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Address: 1418 Spencer Highway, Houston, TX, 77587
Join 97.9 The Box and Cricket Wireless at the Southeast Food Truck Rally and help us celebrate Hispanic-Owned Food Trucks. Get there early and you could eat for FREE. Cricket is giving away “97” free meals. Visit the Cricket Wireless booth for details. Southeast Food Truck Rally, 1418 Spencer Highway, October 23rd, 12 noon til 6 pm. It’s free but you need a ticket to enter, so get your free ticket now at eventbrite.com. Smile, you are on Cricket.

