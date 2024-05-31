Shell Freedom Over Texas Returns July 4, 2024

This year’s Freedom Over Texas is an event filled with six-hours of festivities, tradition, and live concert stages, along Allen Parkway. Freedom Over Texas will feature local, regional, and national entertainment and will be capped off with a musically choreographed, “Texas-sized” fireworks finale.

$10 / Kids 5 and under are free

This event has become Houston’s annual signature July 4th celebration with an average of 50,000 people in attendance and is televised live in Houston. The event will solicit television affiliates from across the state of Texas to simulcast a portion of the event. Freedom Over Texas will feature a unique non-profit component that joins forces with the Houston Food Bank to help fill an extraordinary demand in our regional community. The event will donate a percentage of food and beverage sales to the Houston Food Bank. We look forward to enjoying a fun, engaging, and safe event for our nation’s birthday.