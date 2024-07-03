Listen Live
97.9 The Box Presents “For The H ’24: Sexyy Red For President…” feat. Sexyy Red, Hunxho and More to be Announced!

FOR THE H '24
  • Date/time: Aug 31
  • Venue: Toyota Center
  • Address: 1510 Polk St, Houston, Texas, 77002
  • Web: http://bpctickets.com

We’re doin’ this one FOR THE H! August 31st don’t miss Sexyy Red x Hunxho LIVE at Toyota Center. More artists to be announced soon! Tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 9th at 10am at theboxhouston.com and bpctickets.com!!

