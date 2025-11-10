Listen Live
Scarface: 55th Birthday Bash | Nov. 14th at Bayou Music Center

Scarface Bday

Scarface is holding a 55th birthday bash and concert at the Bayou Music Center in Houston on Friday, November 14, 2025. The event celebrates the Houston legend’s 55th birthday with a live performance, honoring his influential career in hip-hop.

