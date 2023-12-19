Listen Live
Back To Events

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Presented by Theatre Under the Stars

Add to Calendar
Theatre Under the Stars Cinderella
  • Date/time: Dec 5 to Dec 24
  • Venue: The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
  • Address: 800 Bagby Street, Suite 200, Houston, TX, 77002
Theatre Under the Stars Cinderella

Source: Theatre Under the Stars / General

IMPOSSIBLE THINGS ARE HAPPENING EVERY DAY

For the holidays, our doors burst open with all the magic of this fresh, dazzling, and empowering production of the classic tale. This “Enchanted” version of the classic tale is inspired by the acclaimed teleplay starring Brandy and Whitney Houston.  The timeless, magical fairy tale is reborn as a beautiful, inspiring, and romantic story featuring Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved songs.

A glorious and wonder-filled holiday treat for the entire family as only TUTS can do.

Get Your Tickets Today!

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Photos
Trending

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close