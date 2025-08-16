Real Men, Real Talk Mental Wellness Summit feat Earthquake | Oct. 2

- Date/time: Oct 2
- Venue: Holman Street Baptist Church
- Address: 3501 Holman Street, Houston, Texas, 77004
The African American Male Wellness Agency is the health and wellness arm of the National Center for Urban Solutions. Together, we are standing in the gap between the Black community and critical health services and supports. Meet us Oct 2 at Holman Street Baptist Church for a night of purpose, community, and connection!
