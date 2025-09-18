Listen Live
Radio One Houston’s Veterans Day Golf Classic Returns November 6th

Golf Tournament
  • Date/time: Nov 6
  • Venue: Wildcat Golf Club
  • Address: 12000 Almeda Rd, Houston, Texas

 

Radio One Houston is hosting its annual Veterans Day Golf Classic on Thursday, November 6, with a shotgun start at 8:00 AM sharp. Golfers will gather at the Wildcat Golf Course, located at 12000 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77045, for a morning of fun, competition, and camaraderie — all in honor of our veterans.

Participants and attendees can expect a spirited atmosphere supported by community sponsors like Knapp Chevrolet and Radio One’s network of stations, including 93.7 The Box, Majic 102.1, Praise 102.1, and more. For more information or sponsorship opportunities, contact Lesley Brotamonte at lbrotamonte@radio-one.com. Mark your calendars and join the celebration — it’s more than just a golf tournament; it’s a tribute to those who served.

