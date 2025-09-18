Listen Live
Radio One Houston’s Veterans Day Golf Classic Returns November 6th

Golf Tournament

Join us for the 4th Annual Radio One Golf Classic, bringing together community leaders, businesses, and supporters for a day of networking, friendly competition, and giving back. This year’s tournament benefits the Houston Area Urban League Veteran Services and the Houston Regional Veterans Chamber, supporting programs that empower and uplift local veterans. Golfers and sponsors alike will enjoy a premier course, special contests, and meaningful opportunities to make an impact.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

We will showcase two designated reputable Veterans organization, The Houston Area Urban League, for the work they do to support local veterans facing housing challenges and The Houston Regional Veterans Chamber of Commerce.

We invite you to partner with us to honor this historical day to connect with potential customers and like-minded business and community organizations while honoring our men and women who have served!?

Sponsorship opportunities allow your company to partner with us. Reach out so we can share those that might be of benefit to your goals.

Wayne Jones at waynejones@radio-one.com or Lesley Brotamonte at lbrotamonte@radio-one.com can customize a package for you.

This event will SELL out, so reserve your package today!

The Tournament fun will consist of:

  • Remotes with Station Talent
  • Digital Team Photos
  • Hole in One Contest
  • Closest To The Pin (M) (W) Contest
  • Longest Drive (M) (W) Contest
  • Cigars and Drink Samples
  • Food Stations
  • Hole Activations
  • Golf Clinic
  • Special Appearances by local celebrities and talent

…and much more

