Radio ONE Houston’s Veterans Day Golf Classic Returns Nov 9th

- Date/time: Nov 9
- Venue: Wildcat Golf Club
- Phone: (713) 413-3400
- Address: 12000 Almeda Rd, Houston, Texas, 77045
On Thursday, November 9th, 2023, Radio One Houston will host its first Golf Classic in celebration of the Veterans who have served our country with a special event for our local Houston heroes.
