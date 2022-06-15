Post Malone ‘Twelve Carat Tour’ with Roddy Ricch OCTOBER 25

Toyota Center is excited to welcome back GRAMMY Award-nominated and three-time diamond-certified artist Post Malone on October 25! The Twelve Carat Tour comes on the heels of his recently released fourth full-length album, Twelve Carat Toothache. Post Malone will be joined by special guest Roddy Rich who collaborated with him on the massive anthem “Cooped Up” that was included on his new album. Don’t miss Post Malone back in Houston this October!