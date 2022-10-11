When it comes to leveling up production, performance, and entertainment, Sol-Caritas believes, “If it’s never been done before, our company will consistently be the first to do it.”

From the only production company to bring high-powered, five-star caliber, sold-out poetry shows to the world-famous Improv comes an original event that takes the art of spoken word to new heights!

On Sunday, October 16th, Sol-Caritas, Sol-Poetry, and Lucy Pearl’s Sweets will premier Pastries and Poetry, Spoken Word Under the Stars. The first chapter of this new wave of poetic entertainment will be held on the sprawling Skylawn of the city’s Post Houston Cultural Center, a location that has become one of the most vibrant, ultramodern, diverse hubs for culture, food, and recreation in H-town.

Prominent spoken word artists will perform against a breathtaking backdrop. This is the only stage with panoramic views of the Houston skyline (one of the largest in the country) set against the starry skies above our city’s famed Skyline District.

Pastries and Poetry will offer unparalleled advantages, including ample parking, access to the dining at Post Houston, VIP seating, professional event staff, a theater-quality sound system, red carpet photography, and an opportunity to explore the meticulous landscape of a five-acre rooftop park before showtime. As an added amenity, ticket holders will receive a complimentary slice of custom-designed cake (baked fresh on the premises) from Lucy Pearl’s Sweets, the city’s most celebrated bakery, conveniently located in the center of the Texas-sized space! Guests are already calling this the perfect night out for couples, friends, family, and anyone in search of quality, upscale entertainment that delivers value without exorbitant costs.

Word to the wise, get your tickets today!

VIP tickets are already selling, thanks to loyal fans! General and VIP seats are still available.

To secure your tickets, visit http://www.sol-caritas.com.

Post Houston is located at 401 Franklin St., Houston, TX 77201. All Sol-Caritas shows begin on time. Arrive early.

* Lucy Pearl’s Presents Pastries and Poetry: Spoken Word Under the Stars is presented by Sol-Caritas, Sol-Poetry, and Lucy Pearl’s Sweets.