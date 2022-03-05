Back To Events

Party With DJ Snoopadelic April 6

Add to Calendar
DJ Snoopadelic
  • Date/time: April 6th
  • Venue: Rise Rooftop
  • Address: 2600 Travis St, Houston, Texas, 77006
  • Web: More Info

Rise Rooftop and RNC Entertainment will present DJ Snoopadelic, taking place at Rise Rooftop on Wednesday April 6, 2022, and featuring a live DJ Set from Snoop Dogg. Straight from his legendary Super Bowl Half-time Performance, Snoop Dogg will showcase his DJ mixing Skills along with some of his well-known and new hip hop songs charting today at Rise Rooftop in the heart of Midtown-Houston.

Tickets on sale now!

Rise Rooftop is a 10,000 square-foot Live Music and Events venue that features the most massive retractable roof in North America that does not cover a sports arena,

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Jack Harlow Cast To Co-Star In ‘White Men…

 1 day ago
03.05.22

Russell Wilson Proposes To Ciara Again, Asks For…

 1 day ago
03.05.22

Brett Hankison, Officer Connected To Breonna Taylor Murder,…

 1 day ago
03.05.22

Gucci Mane Appears To Fire Back At NBA…

 1 day ago
03.05.22

Lori Lightfoot Sued For Defamation After Allegedly Boasting…

 1 day ago
03.05.22

Essence Festival Returns After Two Years With Janet…

 2 days ago
03.04.22
15 items

K. Michelle Sparks Debate On Censorship After Exposing…

 2 days ago
03.05.22
10 items

Joe Budden Boldly Claims Megan Thee Stallion Is…

 2 days ago
03.05.22

Teyana Taylor Claps Back At TikTok Rumors Alleging…

 2 days ago
03.04.22

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Relationship Goals”…

 3 days ago
03.04.22
Photos
Close