Party With DJ Snoopadelic April 6

Rise Rooftop and RNC Entertainment will present DJ Snoopadelic, taking place at Rise Rooftop on Wednesday April 6, 2022, and featuring a live DJ Set from Snoop Dogg. Straight from his legendary Super Bowl Half-time Performance, Snoop Dogg will showcase his DJ mixing Skills along with some of his well-known and new hip hop songs charting today at Rise Rooftop in the heart of Midtown-Houston.

Tickets on sale now!

Rise Rooftop is a 10,000 square-foot Live Music and Events venue that features the most massive retractable roof in North America that does not cover a sports arena,

