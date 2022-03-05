Party With DJ Snoopadelic April 6

- Date/time: April 6th
- Venue: Rise Rooftop
- Address: 2600 Travis St, Houston, Texas, 77006
- Web: More Info
Rise Rooftop and RNC Entertainment will present DJ Snoopadelic, taking place at Rise Rooftop on Wednesday April 6, 2022, and featuring a live DJ Set from Snoop Dogg. Straight from his legendary Super Bowl Half-time Performance, Snoop Dogg will showcase his DJ mixing Skills along with some of his well-known and new hip hop songs charting today at Rise Rooftop in the heart of Midtown-Houston.
Rise Rooftop is a 10,000 square-foot Live Music and Events venue that features the most massive retractable roof in North America that does not cover a sports arena,
