NewsOne Presents: Real Talk Drives Real Change

NewsOne is proud to team up with Chevrolet to create Real Talk Drives Real Change, a 4-part discussion series, to spark relevant conversations within the Black community and explore what is necessary to change for the better. This series includes live panel discussions on specific topics and live performances at each tour stop.

The final stop on The Real Talk Drives Real Change tour is in Houston, where the panel discussion turns to the topic of financial freedom and how to achieve such liberty when there are systemic structural barriers designed to prevent people of color from reaching that level of success. Get your free tickets and attend on September 25th at the Cullen Performance Arts Center at the University of Houston.

What you can expect:

Location: Cullen Performance Hall, University Drive, Houston, TX

The event starts promptly at 4PM CT. Early arrival is encouraged!

Doors open at 4PM CT. with Community Love Hour and DJ Cee Watts. Learn more about the organizations doing the work and find out how you can get involved at Change.NewsOne.Com

At 5PM CT., Mike Muse will host a live panel discussion with our guests Bun B, Psychelia Terry, John Salley, Jewel Burks Solomon and more. We are writing a blueprint for financial freedom – despite systemic challenges. This conversation of great minds is followed by a live performance by Tank and The Bangas.