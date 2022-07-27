NBOTB HBCU STEM College Recruitment Fair

- Date/time: August 27th, 1:30pm to 4:30pm
- Venue: NRG Center
- Address: 1 NRG Park, Houston, TX, 77054
- Web: More Info
Source: National Battle of the Bands / National Battle of the Bands
According to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, 80% of Black judges, 50% of Black lawyers, 40% of Black members of Congress, and 40% of Black engineers graduated from HBCUs.
Mark your calendars for the #NBOTB HBCU S.T.E.M. College Recruitment Fair happening at NRG Center on Sat. Aug. 27 from 1:30 – 4:30PM.
Admission is FREE! Come gain access to top HBCUs from around the country who are recruiting for both undergrad and graduate admissions for S.T.E.M. and non S.T.E.M. programs.
☑️ Application Fees Waived
☑️ On-site Scholarships
☑️ On-site Admissions
For more details visit: NationalBattleoftheBands.com/collegefair
#SupportBlackColleges #EducationisKey #HBCUProud #HBCUsBandTogether #CollegeFair