#NBOTB Culture Kickoff

  • Date/time: August 26th
  • Venue: NRG Center
  • Address: 1 NRG Park, Houston, TX, 77054

Source: National Battle of the Bands / National Battle of the Bands/General

Attention Greek organizations: Are you interested in participating in the 2022 Pepsi #NBOTB presented by Toyota Culture KICKOFF on Friday, August 26 in #HTown?

Up to $4,000 in prizes and donations to Greek and Community Partners are up for grabs.

For more details, email Nick@webbermarketing.net or call (980) 949-9378. Hurry to secure your spot today. Save the date!
#NBOTBCultureKickoff #wearehoustonsports #hbcubands #hbcus #marchingbands #nationalbattleofthebands #battleofthebands #supportinghbcus

