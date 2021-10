Love French Fries? 97.9 The Box and Jessica Jeanz invite you to join us for the Grand Opening Celebration of Mr. Fries Man Houston. This Sunday October 10th from Noon to 2. 97.9 The Box will be on site with a live DJ and prizes! Bring the family and let’s all dig into the yummy loaded fries from Mr. Fries Houston! See you there!

Also On 97.9 The Box: