Mo Amer LIVE Sept 15th at Bayou Music Center

- Date/time: September 15th
- Venue: Bayou Music Center
- Phone: (713) 230-1600
- Address: 520 Texas Ave, Houston, Texas, 77002
- Web: More Info
A proud Arab-American who challenges assumptions and prejudices in the funniest possible ways, Mo Amer is one of the comedy world’s sharpest new talents.
Named in Rolling Stone’s “10 Comedians You Need to Know” in 2018, Amer became a breakout performer thanks to The Vagabond, his first one-hour special for Netflix. Recorded at the Paramount Theatre in Austin in his home state of Texas, the special captures a comedian with a unique ability to tackle thorny subjects with a remarkably light touch.
