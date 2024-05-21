Minority Prospects HBCU All-Star Weekend Slides into Houston May 31 – June 1!

- Date/time: May 31 to Jun 1
- Venue: University of Houston
- Address: Houston, TX, 77004
- Web: https://www.minorityprospects.com/hbcu
MBP HBCU All-Star Game in 2021 was the first of its kind in history offered to HBCU baseball players. Minority Baseball Prospects realize the difficulties that HBCU programs face when it comes to high-level experiences and visibility to professional playing opportunities. Putting the best of the best in HBCU baseball on one stage has created a valuable opportunity for professional scouts to identify and evaluate from an elite HBCU pool of talent.
In 2023, Minority Softball Prospects (MSP) hosted the first-ever HBCU Softball All-Star Game featuring 40 of the best players from D1, D2, and NAIA to showcase their skills. The All-Star game not only provides a national platform for HBCU softball exposure but it allows the ladies and their program’s accomplishments to be celebrated.
Now Houston in 2024, our goal is to bring HBCU homecoming atmosphere to the ballpark.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
-
Rev. William Lawson, Civil Rights Icon and Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Founder Passes Away At 95
-
Should He Be Fired? Teacher Under Fire After Posting 'Inappropriate' Classroom Video [WATCH]
-
Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks
-
Violent Video Reportedly Showing Diddy Assaulting Cassie Leaks [WATCH]
-
Man Accused In Murder of Ex-Girlfriend, Shootout with Police Arrested After SWAT Standoff
-
Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}
-
List of Houston Cooling and Distribution Centers Following Severe Weather, Power Outages
-
See What Y'all Started? Shaq Now Has A Diss Record Aimed at Shannon Sharpe [LISTEN]