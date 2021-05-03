Join Us Mother’s Day Weekend For The Love2laugh Comedy Show @ Rockefeller’s Houston!! Featuring #TheRattPacksOfComedy🔥

Host Of Phat Tuesday’s Comedy Show! Comedian Nanette Lee🔥 A Special Live Performance By None Other Than Houston’s Own! The C.I.T.Y Band🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 & More!!

For Tickets Log onto http://www.rockefellershouston.com

To Be A Sponsor, & For All Show Inquiries Contact Carmen Thomas @ (281) 656-9770 Or Send An Email To: love2laughtours@gmail.com

We Hope To See You There🔥🔥🔥

Please Share!!!”

Also On 97.9 The Box: