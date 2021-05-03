Back To Events

Love2laugh Comedy Show @ Rockefeller’s Houston!! Featuring #TheRattPacksOfComedy

Add to Calendar
Love2laugh Comedy Show
  • Date/time: May 8th to May 9th
  • Venue: Rockefeller's
  • Address: 3620 Washington Ave, Houston, Texas, 77007

Join Us Mother’s Day Weekend For The Love2laugh Comedy Show @ Rockefeller’s Houston!! Featuring #TheRattPacksOfComedy🔥

Host Of Phat Tuesday’s Comedy Show! Comedian Nanette Lee🔥 A Special Live Performance By None Other Than Houston’s Own! The C.I.T.Y Band🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 & More!!

For Tickets Log onto http://www.rockefellershouston.com

To Be A Sponsor, & For All Show Inquiries Contact Carmen Thomas @ (281) 656-9770 Or Send An Email To: love2laughtours@gmail.com

We Hope To See You There🔥🔥🔥

Please Share!!!”

Love2laugh Comedy Show Alternate Flyer

Source: Prayer Mantle / Prayer Mantle

Love2laugh Comedy Show

Source: Prayer Mantle Ministries / Prayer Mantle Ministries

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Quando Rondo and Entourage Reportedly Shot At In…
 8 hours ago
05.03.21
Picture Of The 5 Deep Carter Family Lights…
 9 hours ago
05.03.21
10th Annual ONE Musicfest
DMX’s Friend Jungle Issues Apology After Crashing Funeral…
 10 hours ago
05.03.21
DJ Quik Burned Death Row Records Royalty Check…
 10 hours ago
05.03.21
10 items
Black Panther 2 Gets Proper Title ‘Black Panther:…
 10 hours ago
05.03.21
Kandi Burruss Recalls A ‘Disrespectful Experience’ Working With…
 11 hours ago
05.03.21
Lil Wayne Pays Homage To DMX During Trillerfest…
 12 hours ago
05.03.21
Beyoncé’s Monochromatic Neon Green Balmain Look Is Officially…
 1 day ago
05.02.21
BeatKing Feature Image
BeatKing Celebrates First Gold Plaque For ‘Then Leave’
 1 day ago
05.02.21
Jay-Z Closes Sale Of TIDAL To Jack Dorsey’s…
 1 day ago
05.02.21
10 items
JAY-Z Fans Praise His Bars On DJ Khaled’s…
 2 days ago
05.02.21
5 items
The City Girls Debut Sexy Capsule Collection With…
 3 days ago
05.02.21
Apple’s New AirTag Has A Very Concerning Issue…
 3 days ago
04.30.21
Ghostface Killah Urges New Generation Of Rappers To…
 3 days ago
04.30.21
Teyana Taylor Retired From Music Because She Felt…
 3 days ago
04.30.21
Travis Scott - Astroworld Festival 2019
Travis Scott Reveals Astroworld Festival 2021 Return Dates
 3 days ago
04.30.21
Photos
Close