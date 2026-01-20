Listen Live
Lincoln Tech Winter Open House | Jan 20-24

Lincoln Tech Winter Open House
  • Date/time: Jan 20 to Jan 24
  • Venue: Lincoln Technical Institute Houston Campus
  • Address: 2000 S Lockwood Dr, Houston, TX, 77023
Lincoln Tech Winter Open House
Source: Lincoln Technical Institute / General

Discover how Lincoln Tech can help you build the skills employers are looking for. Join us for our Winter Open House to explore hands-on training programs and find the path that matches your interests and strengths.

📅 January 20 – January 24
📍 Lincoln Tech Campus

Meet instructors, tour the campus, and learn more about career-focused programs designed to help you stand out in today’s job market.

Admission is free. Walk-ins welcome.

