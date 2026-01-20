Lincoln Tech Winter Open House | Jan 20-24

Source: Lincoln Technical Institute / General

Discover how Lincoln Tech can help you build the skills employers are looking for. Join us for our Winter Open House to explore hands-on training programs and find the path that matches your interests and strengths.

📅 January 20 – January 24

📍 Lincoln Tech Campus

Meet instructors, tour the campus, and learn more about career-focused programs designed to help you stand out in today’s job market.

Admission is free. Walk-ins welcome.