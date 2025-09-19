Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Lincoln Tech Houston Campus Open House | September 20

Add to Calendar
Lincoln Tech Open House (9.20)
  • Date/time: Sep 20
  • Venue: Lincoln Technical Institute - Houston Campus
  • Address: 2000 S. Lockwood Dr., Houston, TX, 77023

Come explore our Houston campus and see our hands-on training programs up close. Meet with our Admissions Team and get info about scholarships and grants that can help you finance your education – in fact, Lincoln schools are awarding more than $20 million in scholarships and grants this year to students just like you!

Learn more about our training programs in fields like

  • Automotive Service
  • Electrical
  • HVAC
  • Welding

Call 713-493-6000 for more information and to RSVP!

Lincoln Tech Open House (9.20)

Source: Lincoln Technical Institute / General

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

Entertainment

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

News

Update: Missing UH Student Jade “Sage” McKissic Found Deceased

Police Tape
News

Third Body Found in Houston Bayous This Week, 12th This Year

News

Ms. Williams AKA “Teacher Bae” Says She’s Being Body Shamed For Being Curvy

National

Tyler Robinson, 22, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Amiri - Paris Men's Spring 2026 - Front Row
News

Police Find Body Inside Vehicle Registered to Houton Singer D4vd

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close