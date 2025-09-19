Lincoln Tech Houston Campus Open House | September 20

- Date/time: Sep 20
- Venue: Lincoln Technical Institute - Houston Campus
- Address: 2000 S. Lockwood Dr., Houston, TX, 77023
Come explore our Houston campus and see our hands-on training programs up close. Meet with our Admissions Team and get info about scholarships and grants that can help you finance your education – in fact, Lincoln schools are awarding more than $20 million in scholarships and grants this year to students just like you!
Learn more about our training programs in fields like
- Automotive Service
- Electrical
- HVAC
- Welding
Call 713-493-6000 for more information and to RSVP!
