Lil Baby ‘It’s Only Us’ Tour with Special Guests GloRilla, The Kid Laroi + More July 26th

- Date/time: July 26th
- Venue: The Toyota Center
- Address: 1510 Polk St, Houston, Texas, 77002
- Web: More Info
Diamond-certified rapper Lil Baby has announced a 32-stop national It’s Only Us (IOU) Tour produced by AG Entertainment Touring and Mammoth in support of his most recent album It’s Only Me via Quality Control Records/Motown which was released in October 2022. The nationwide tour kicks off July 26th in Houston and will wrap September 22nd in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Lil Baby will be receiving tour support from The Kid Laroi, GloRilla, Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxco.
Presales start Tuesday, April 11th at 10 am PT. Tickets will be available for the general public beginning Thursday, April 13th at 10 am local time. Click HERE for more info.
