Legendz of the Streets Tour Reloaded Saturday Feb. 4th in Houston

Legends of the Streetz
  • Date/time: February 4th
  • Venue: The Toyota Center
  • Phone: (713) 758-7200
  • Address: 1510 Polk St, Houston, Texas, 77002
Legends of the Streetz

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Toyota Center is excited to host the “Legendz of the Streetz Tour Reloaded” on February 4! Hip-hop heavyweights Jeezy, Rick Ross, TI, Gucci Mane, Jadakiss, Cam’Ron, Trina and more will perform for a monumental night of hip-hop in Houston! Don’t miss an amazing group of artists all in one night at Toyota Center in February!

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS

*Opening acts may change without notice, but is not a condition of sales/refunds.

