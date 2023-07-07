Ladies Night: Act Bad Saturday at Johnnie Bleu! Ladies FREE Before 11p with RSVP

- Date/time: July 8th
- Venue: Johnnie Bleu
- Address: 9755 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas, 77042
- Web: More Info
Sounds by DJ Alief and DJ Zay Zayy!
This Saturday, July 8, come out and ACT BAD at Johnnie Bleu: A premium, upscale experience located at 9755 Westheimer Road. Listen up H-Town, your new hot spot has arrived .. don’t miss LADIES NIGHT on Saturday, free before 11pm with RSVP.
LET JOHNNIE BLEU SPONSOR YOUR ACT BAD this Saturday with FREE ADMISSION w/RSVP – $5 DRINKS – FREE BIRTHDAY – FREE PARKING – and More
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Public Viewing and Memorial for Big Pokey June 30th
-
New Location: City Hall Will Host Big Pokey's Celebration of Life Today at 6pm
-
Post and Delete: Offset Publicly Accuses Cardi B Of Having An Affair
-
[FULL VIDEO] Offset and Quavo's Heartwarming BET Awards Tribute To Takeoff
-
Beware: The Upheaval Of All Side Chicks
-
Keyshia Cole Confirms Split From Hubby Daniel Gibson: ‘We Co-Parent’
-
Kim All Mighty! Lil Kim Goes For Wendy William’s Jugular On Twitter!