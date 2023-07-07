Listen Live
Ladies Night: Act Bad Saturday at Johnnie Bleu! Ladies FREE Before 11p with RSVP

Act Bad Saturdays
  • Date/time: July 8th
  • Venue: Johnnie Bleu
  • Address: 9755 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas, 77042
Act Bad Saturdays

Sounds by DJ Alief and DJ Zay Zayy!

This Saturday, July 8, come out and ACT BAD at Johnnie Bleu: A premium, upscale experience located at 9755 Westheimer Road. Listen up H-Town, your new hot spot has arrived .. don’t miss LADIES NIGHT on Saturday, free before 11pm with RSVP.

CLICK HERE FOR RSVP & MORE

LET JOHNNIE BLEU SPONSOR YOUR ACT BAD this Saturday with FREE ADMISSION w/RSVP – $5 DRINKS – FREE BIRTHDAY – FREE PARKING – and More

