Listen Live
Back To Events

King’s Best Mall Toy Giveaway — Dec 15

Add to Calendar
King's Best Mall Toy Giveaway
  • Date/time: Dec 15, 4:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: King's Best Mall
  • Address: 5090 Griggs Rd, Houston, TX, 77021
King's Best Mall Toy Giveaway_1080x1080

Source: Radio One / General

Houston, get ready to spread some holiday cheer at King’s Best Mall! We’re bringing you an exclusive Toy Giveaway on December 15 from 4 pm to 6 pm at 5090 Griggs Rd!

Join us for an epic event filled with fun, surprises, and the spirit of giving. Bring your little ones and let them experience the joy of receiving a special gift just in time for the holidays.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this wonderful event! Spread the word and join us at King’s Best Mall on December 15 for a holiday celebration filled with love, laughter, and the spirit of giving.

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Photos
Trending

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close