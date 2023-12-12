King’s Best Mall Toy Giveaway — Dec 15

- Date/time: Dec 15, 4:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: King's Best Mall
- Address: 5090 Griggs Rd, Houston, TX, 77021
Houston, get ready to spread some holiday cheer at King’s Best Mall! We’re bringing you an exclusive Toy Giveaway on December 15 from 4 pm to 6 pm at 5090 Griggs Rd!
Join us for an epic event filled with fun, surprises, and the spirit of giving. Bring your little ones and let them experience the joy of receiving a special gift just in time for the holidays.
Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this wonderful event! Spread the word and join us at King’s Best Mall on December 15 for a holiday celebration filled with love, laughter, and the spirit of giving.
