Back To Events

Kingdom Tour: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin

Add to Calendar
Kingdom Maverick City x Kirk Franklin
  • Date/time: July 8th
  • Venue: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
  • Phone: (281) 364-3010
  • Address: 2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, Texas, 77380
  • Web: More Info

GRAMMY nominated, Billboard Music Award winning, platinum-selling, multi-racial, multi-cultural, and genre-bending collective Maverick City Music and 16-time GRAMMY Award winning artist, songwriter, producer and cultural icon Kirk Franklin have announced the Kingdom Tour featuring special guests Jonathan McReynolds and Housefires.

Produced by Live Nation and Undivided, the 37-city tour will make a very special stop at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Friday, July 8, 2022.

TICKETS:  Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 18th at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED OCTOBER 18]
Array
72 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest

Novi Brown Praises ‘Sistas’ For Being A Show…

 9 hours ago
03.16.22

Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre’s Death Row Albums…

 1 day ago
03.15.22

Will Smith Claims “No Infedelity” In Marriage To…

 1 day ago
03.15.22

Kelis Loses Husband Mike Mora To Stage 4…

 2 days ago
03.15.22

Arizona Bank Wrongfully Accuses Black Man Of Trying…

 2 days ago
03.15.22

DL Hughley Fires Back After Kanye West Threatens…

 2 days ago
03.15.22

‘Family Matters’ TV Mom Jo Marie Payton Says…

 2 days ago
03.15.22

Taraji P. Henson Uses Emmett Till As An…

 3 days ago
03.15.22

Stevie J Keeps “Everything Fly” And Real In…

 4 days ago
03.14.22

Drake Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy Over…

 4 days ago
03.14.22
Photos
Close