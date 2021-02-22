BHM 2021_H109PX-ct
Keys To Success: Social Media In Business Presented By US Army

US Army Social Media In Business BHM Event
  • Date/time: February 23rd, 12:30pm to 1:30pm
  • Web: More Info
Houston! We are back, as most of us are getting ourselves back together we want to make sure you are live and tuned in as we rescheduled last week’s @houstonchevy’s Keys to Success on February 23 at 12:30pm.
Thanks to our friends @usarmy and in partnership with @uhsbdcnetwork we are giving you the keys to social media for your business. @marshalynnhudsonmedia is helping you Turn Lookers into Bookers: The 4 Step Buyer’s Journey. Tune in on Facebook Live or Youtube #HoustonChevy #BHM2021 #ChevyDealers
