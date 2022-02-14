Kevin Hart ‘Reality Check’ 2022 Tour

Kevin Hart is hitting the road in 2022 and of course he’s making a stop in H-Town. Don’t miss the comedian and Hollywood’s biggest little man at The Toyota Center. Tickets for the highly anticipated tour go on sale beginning this Friday, February 18 at 10 AM at KevinHartNation.com.

Kevin Hart will bring the laughs to four Texas cities, including Toyota Center in Houston, TX, on Friday, August 5, Moody Center in Austin, TX, on Sunday, August 7, American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, on Friday, August 12, and AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX, on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

“I am hype as shit to go back out on tour. There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!”, said Kevin Hart.

Fans will also have access to a special Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday, February 16th at 10 AM through Thursday, February 17th at 10 PM.

