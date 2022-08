Date/time: August 19th, 2:30pm to 3:00pm

August 19th, 2:30pm to 3:00pm Venue: Facebook Live & Youtube

Join Keisha Nicole for a candid conversation to “Align Against COVID” with Special Guest Robinson, III & Rommel Williams

August 19th @ 2:30pm on 97.9 The Box’s Facebook Live & Youtube

Powered by the Houston Area Urban League