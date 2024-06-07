Join Us June 11 at ‘Power of Prayer and Praise’ for Sheila Jackson Lee

- Date/time: Jan 1, 12:00am
- Venue: The Community of Faith Church King's Dome Chathedral
- Address: 1024 Pinemont Drive, Houston, Texas
- Web: http://aprayerforsheila.com
Community members and supporters of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee are planning a “Prayer & Praise Vigil” following her pancreatic cancer diagnosis.
