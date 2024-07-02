Join Us At Houston Food Bank For a Special 713 Day Celebration!

- Date/time: Jul 13, 1:00pm to 4:00pm
- Venue: Houston Food Bank East Branch
- Address: 535 Portwall St., Houston, Texas, 77029
- Web: https://www.houstonfoodbank.org/upcomingevent/713-day/
Join us Saturday, July 13th from 1:00pm-4:00pm for our special 713 Day Volunteer Shift. From 1:00pm-3:30pm we will have a traditional volunteer shift with special guests from our friends at the Houston Dynamo. From 3:30pm-4:00pm we will celebrate Houston culture with food, ice cream candy and a DJ playing all the H-Town classics. Active Athlete, Adidas and the Houston Dynamo will be partnering with us on a special HFB X Houston Dynamo 713 Day shirt—designed by Houston artist Daniel Anguilu—that we will be selling with 100% of the proceeds going back to the Houston Food Bank.
Register HERE to volunteer for the special 1:00pm-4:00pm shift and come celebrate Houston while providing Food For Better Lives!
