Join Us At Houston Food Bank For a Special 713 Day Celebration!

Join us Saturday, July 13th from 1:00pm-4:00pm for our special 713 Day Volunteer Shift. From 1:00pm-3:30pm we will have a traditional volunteer shift with special guests from our friends at the Houston Dynamo. From 3:30pm-4:00pm we will celebrate Houston culture with food, ice cream candy and a DJ playing all the H-Town classics. Active Athlete, Adidas and the Houston Dynamo will be partnering with us on a special HFB X Houston Dynamo 713 Day shirt—designed by Houston artist Daniel Anguilu—that we will be selling with 100% of the proceeds going back to the Houston Food Bank.

Register HERE to volunteer for the special 1:00pm-4:00pm shift and come celebrate Houston while providing Food For Better Lives!