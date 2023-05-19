Job Opportunities For Houston Youth: Career Fairs May 20, 27 and June 10

Job openings in a variety of industries. Houston Youth: Here’s your opportunity for employment in H-Town. Free job and career fair for attendees and open to youth age 16-24.

Hire Houston Youth serves as the facilitator to connect youth to local jobs where they are empowered with an “earn and learn” opportunity in Houston’s dynamic economy. Youth, age 16–24, are offered eight-week paid summer jobs and internships at the City of Houston, the public, private, and philanthropic sectors.